I Want, I Need, I Can’t Live Without: ideeen knit dress

It’s been awhile since I’ve posted an obsession. It’s mostly because during this transitional stage, I never know what to buy. Any purchase I make has to carry me into the Spring and Summer. This ideen black knit vest dress is a perfect example of the ideal transitional piece. I’ll wear it now over some tissue thin layers and skinny jeans or leggings and once the weather warms up, I’ll layer it over an American Apparel tank dress and bare legs.

Thoughts or creative ways to style this piece?

ideeen, $488, www.oaknyc.com