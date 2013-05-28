I Tallied Up My Fantasy Prom Night and It Would Cost $137,000

It’s that time of year again: classes are out, bees are buzzing, and high-school seniors are plotting elaborate ensembles and after-party affairs for prom—the glitzy culmination of most high-school careers.

Sadly, too much of the prom industry is saturated with glittery eyeshadow and frothy pink tulle. Personally, when I imagine my fantasy prom night it involves limited-edition Loubs, a vintage Porsche, and Christian Dior haute couture (and I’m probably not alone).

After all, you don’t have to be the most popular girl in school to “werk” like a prom queen. Here, the dream prom night scenario to take inspiration from. It certainly doesn’t come cheap, but hey, prom night is once in a lifetime.

1. The Pre-Prom Pampering. All-nighters pulled during finals may leave you looking worse for wear come prom. But never fear: the signature Harmony Treatment at the Mandarin Oriental New York is sure to leave you looking relaxed, replenished, and ready to party. With two masseuses working in tandem, the $650 treatment includes warm body scrub along with simultaneous head, foot, and back massage.

2. The Dress. Everyone’s head will spin around three times if you turn up in a floral-embroidered creation from Christian Dior’s spring 2013 haute couture collection. Of course, couture pieces are one-of-a-kind, and with Dior’s Creative Director Raf Simon being so in-demand, expect this one to cost you (or, more accurately, mom and dad) approximately $45,000.



3. The Louboutins. There’s only one name in pitch-perfect prom footwear, and his name is Monsieur Louboutin. These limited-edition Daffodile pumps—embellished with 160 candy-colored Swarovski crystals and metallic leather—are sure to “dazzle” your date, and are going for $6,395 at Net-a-Porter.

4. The Bling. As if those kicks didn’t add enough twinkle, Irene Neuwirth’s labradorite earrings (which are framed in white rose-cut diamonds) lend serious glamour to any prom-ready ensemble. They’ll cost you $60,360 at Barneys.

5. The Hair. No big night is complete without a head of lustrous locks. The man to see? Nick Arrojo, head stylist and owner of Arrojo salon, has been whipping up catwalk worthy coiffures for over a decade. It is $602 for a cut and style.

6. The Makeup. With a celebrity clientele that includes Michelle Obama, it’s no surprise that Derrick Rutledge charges $15,000 for a day of flawless, almost airbrushed-looking beauty.

7. The Ride. Skip the cheesy stretch limo and arrive in true style sitting pretty in a classic vintage car from the Classic Car Club Manhattan. The $8,000 annual membership includes access to hundreds of different vehicles. The top pick? This 1956 Porsche Spyder in shimmering silver.

Total Cost: ~ $137,000

Share your fantasy prom night in the comments below!