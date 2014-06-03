‘I Slept With a Celebrity’ is Andy Cohen’s Newest Masterpiece

For reality TV obsessives, Andy Cohen is God. A deity. A goddamn saint. And it seems the who man single-handedly made Bravo a hotbed for all things “Housewives” might have just one-upped himself with “I Slept With a Celebrity,” a new weekly reality show whose title is clearly an amalgamation of society’s obsession with fame, sex, and chronic oversharing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen will produce the series, which is being shopped to various networks. (No, it won’t be on Bravo.)

“Each weekly episode will feature two guests dishing about how their walk with fame led to a walk of shame, describing where they met, where they went and what they wore—or didn’t,” THR reports.

As much as we think this show sounds like a dream—we’re still talking about the time word got out that “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville slept with Gerard Butler—it might not bode well for networks, or their relationships with celebrities.

As Bustle pointed out, it’s a safe bet to assume that any star discussed on the show won’t be ecstatic, which could jeopardize the network’s relationship with the celebrity for good (no late-night talk show appearances, no guest-starring roles on shows, etc.)

Of course, there’s always the chance that the show’s title is more scintillating than the actual content, which could be more like “I once went out with a celebrity and he was so nice but we lost touch.” Not quite as juicy, but—who are we kidding—we’ll probably be watching wherever the series lands.