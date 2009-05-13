StyleCaster
I See London, I See France

Natalie Portman looked like she was having some fun on the set of her new movie Hesher earlier today. Natalie was practicing stunts and got caught with her skirt a little too over her head. In the indie “dramedy” Natalie plays a grocery store cashier who becomes the object of a 13 year-old’s affection.

We haven’t seen much of Natalie on the big screen since last year’s The Other Boleyn Girl, but you can get your fix on her new website makingof.com or FunnyorDie.com. She’s become a regular on the site, and as she proved in her SNL rap digital short, this girl needs to be in a lot more comedies. Check out the videos of Natalie with <a href=" https://www.funnyordie.com/videos/f88f8d6385/natalie-portman-rashida-jones-speak-out-from-natalie-portman-and-rashida-jones&#8221; target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Rashida Jones and Zach Galifianakis below.

