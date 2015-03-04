Editor’s Pick: The Chunky Scarf Top Bloggers Are Obsessed With

As an avid follower (and regrammer) of @ilovemrmittens on Instagram, I’ve been coveting a chunky knit scarf from the emerging Aussie brand ever since winter started to set in. However, the want factor recently got upgraded to need thanks to some blogger endorsement during the last few weeks of fashion month.

Big bloggers hailing from Australia, including Lucky cover stars Zanita Whittington and Nicole Warne, and Margaret Zhang, have been keeping cozy in the brand’s “Billie” scarf, a deliciously chunky and cozy knit piece that’s perfect for Northern Hemisphere winters. Both Whittington and Warne are wearing theirs against tonal coats, layering with texture rather than color—and I like it.

Available in a range of neutral shades, include dark grey, beige, and olive green, the big woolen knit scarf retails for AU $225—about $175 U.S. dollars—and can be ordered by getting in touch with the brand via its website.