Jam Of The Week: ‘I Love It’ By Icona Pop Will Be Your New Weekend Rager

The weekend is almost upon us meaning one thing–it’s time to rage and forget about the stress and drama you’ve endured over the past few days. To help us get into the party groove, we’re loving this new track, called “I Love It” from Swedish electro pop duo Icona Pop.

The girls kill it once again, with this big “f*ck you” of a ditty. But “f*ck you” to who?

As we’ve been listening to a few songs on repeat, the girls are basically giving a “FU” to all the bad ish that happens to them (such is life), and instead of moping about it, they turn their attitudes around with a sick beat that will instantly start a dance party once played.

And if that’s not enough to reason to check out the equally sick and super fun music video, it might perk your interest to know that fellow indie darling Charli XCX (whose track “Nuclear Seasons” is just as infectious as “I Love It”) was the one who actually wrote the track for the stylish Swedes. Good job Charli–good job.

Check out the rage-tastic jam in the music video below, and let us know where you plan to be blasting this track this weekend by leaving a comment underneath!