I Just Can’t Wait: Made Me x Stussy ‘S+M’ Collection

New York based label MadeMe, has defined authentic street-inspired womenswear for years. And now they’ve been plucked by Stussy Women’s to produce a twelve-piece capsule collection titled S+M, inspired by early 80’s punk. With a name like that you know it’s sure to be good.

Almost as anticipated as the clothing themselves is this invitation only release party that will feature a digital project hosted by a special guest. Who could this special guest be? I’m dying to know.

The Stussy Womens x MadeMe collection will be available for purchase through stussy.com, at Stussy chapter stores and at mademeclothing.com. For full details visit Highsnobette.