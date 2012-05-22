First Look: I Heart Ronson Fall/Winter 2012 Lookbook

Fact: We heart Charlotte Ronson. From her namesake label that always strikes a chord with us at every New York Fashion Week to her amazing makeup line at Sephora that’s perfect for any girl on the go, there’s just nothing that Charlotte does these days that we don’t love.

That’s why we were stoked to finally set our peepers on her latest I Heart Ronson collection for the Fall/Winter 2012 season with this newly released lookbook. Filled with a mix of girly boho and street smart duds that come along with some anxiety-free price tags, can you really blame us for not having another reason to love CharRo?

And if you’re a Ronson fan girl like us, you probably already know that the I Heart Ronson line is exclusively available at JCPenney, both in-store and online. So, take a first peep at the Fall/Winter 2012 collection in the slideshow above, take a few mental Polaroids and be sure to keep an eye out for the collection when it hits stores this fall.