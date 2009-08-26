i-D’s Burst of Color

We could really use a reading day. You know, those amazing days during finals in school when you had a whole day off to study? Well we need one of those to catch up on all the September issues that have been flooding our mailbox these past few weeks.

We’ve been loving all the fall fashion, but from the look of the newly leaked September issue of i-D featuring a beautiful cast of all our fave black models juxtaposed against a graffiti wall and neon pink typeface, we’re thinking it may be over favorite cover yet.

Back in April, rising models Sessilee Lopez and Chanel Iman both over-enthusiastically tweeted about being in London for a shoot that would be “A MAJOR MOMENT IN FASHION!!!!!” and a “MAJOR SURPRISE COVER!!!!” So we can safely assume that this is the spawn of those tweets. And their excitement is clearly warranted, as this marks the first major fashion magazine to release a September cover this year modeled by all models of color. Jourdan Dunn and Arlenis Sosa also star in the shoot photographed by Emma Summerton, and all of the rising models don sleek, slicked back hairstyles–like a more chic, modern version of Destiny’s Child, no? This is sort of like the next best thing since Vogue Italia came out with their all Black Issue back in July of last year, following it up with a tribute to black Barbie this summer. We’re excited that the U.S. is finally catching on.

[Fashionologie] [The Cut]