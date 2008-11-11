I Don’t Know What You Heard About Me

At the Camper’s preview last week I ran into none other than hairstylist and part-time DJ Jennifer Martin. Jen used to come into the coffee shop that I worked at eons ago. Back then, she worked at a hair salon next door to the café and we would snack on muffins and bagels between her shifts. Now, she works at Pimps and Pinups, the recently opened salon in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. This is the second salon opened by the cousins Simon and James Charrison from Australia. The original Pimps and Pinups was opened in 2005 in London and the unpretentious staff set in a glamorous 1950s environment was an instant success. The new salon is an incredible visual experience featuring backstage dressing room mirrors and barber chairs from Japan, not to mention the ultra stylish staff. Positioned in the hipster capital of the world, Jen’s new home is sure to be another success for this duo.

Pimps and Pinups

101 Stanton Street

New York City, NY 10002

646-861-3767