Taylor Swift’s ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Lyrics Shades Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Organic’ Lifestyle

“I Bet You Think About Me,” which features country singer Chris Stapleton, is the 26th song on Swift’s new album, Red (Taylor’s Version), which was released on November 12, 2021. Red (Taylor’s Version) is a re-recording of Swift’s 2012 album, Red, which was nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year. In June 2021, Swift In June 2021, Swift announced that she would be releasing a re-recorded version of Red after her former record label, Big Machine Records, and manager, Scott Borschetta, sold the ownership of her first six albums—including Red—to Scooter Braun (who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande) and his company, Ithaca Holdings.

“I Bet You Think About Me” is one of Red (Taylor’s Version)’s nine “From the Vault” songs, which were tracks that Swift wrote for the original Red but never recorded or released. “Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post in June 2021.

Who is “I Bet You Think About Me” by Taylor Swift about?

Who is “I Bet You Think About Me” by Taylor Swift about? In an interview Rolling Stone in 2021, Swift called Red her only “true” heartbreak album, and it’s believed that “heartbreak” was caused by Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she dated from October 2010 to January 2011. “I look back on this [Red] as my true breakup album, every other album has flickers of different things. But this was an album that I wrote specifically about pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak,” Swift said at the time.

In “I Bet You Think About Me,” Swift sings about how different her childhood was from her ex-boyfriend, which seemed to be about Gyllenhaal. While Swift was raised on a Christmas tree farm in Henderson, Pennsylvania, Gyllenhaal, the son of screenwriter Naomi Foner and director Stephen Gyllenhaal, grew up in Los Angeles surrounded by others in Hollywood. “You grew up in a silver-spoon gated community / Glamorous, shiny, bright Beverly Hills / I was raised on a farm, no, it wasn’t a mansion / Just livin’ room dancin’ and kitchen table bills,” she sings.

The song also sees Swift make fun of her ex-boyfriend’s “indie” taste in music, which was also referenced in her first Red single, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (also believed to be about Gyllenhaal), in which she sings that her ex is likely listening to “some indie record that’s much cooler than mine.” In the track, Swift also disses her ex’s “organic shoes” and “million-dollar couch,” which also seem to hint that the subject of her song is an actor from Los Angeles.

“I bet you think about me when you’re out / At your cool indie music concerts every week / I bet you think about me in your house / With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch / I bet you think about me when you say ‘Oh my god, she’s insane, she wrote a song about me,'” Swift sings.

In an interview with New York magazine in 2013, Swift revealed how the subject of Red, who is believed to be Gyllenhaal, reacted to the album. (She claimed that the reaction was better than the “crazy emails” she received from another ex-boyfriend, who is believed to be John Mayer.) “He was like, ‘I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.’ That was nice,” Swift said at the time. “Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy e-mails I got from this one dude.”

Read the lyrics to Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me", via Genius, below.

Taylor Swift “I Bet You Think of Me” Lyrics

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

3 AM and I’m still awake, I’ll bet you’re just fine

Fast asleep in your city that’s better than mine

And the girl in your bed has a fine pedigree

And I’ll bet your friends tell you she’s better than me, huh

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift]

Well, I tried to fit in with your upper-crust circles

Yeah, they let me sit in back when we were in love

Oh, they sit around talkin’ about the meaning of life

And the book that just saved ’em that I hadn’t heard of

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

But now that we’re done and it’s over

I bet you couldn’t believe

When you realized I’m harder to forget than I was to leave

And I bet you think about me

[Verse 3: Taylor Swift]

You grew up in a silver-spoon gated community

Glamorous, shiny, bright Beverly Hills

I was raised on a farm, no, it wasn’t a mansion

Just livin’ room dancin’ and kitchen table bills

[Verse 4: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

But you know what they say, you can’t help who you fall for

And you and I fell like an early spring snow

But reality crept in, you said we’re too different

You laughed at my dreams, rolled your eyes at my jokes

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

Mr. Superior Thinkin’

Do you have all the space that you need?

I don’t have to be your shrink to know that you’ll never be happy

And I bet you think about me

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

I bet you think about me, yes

I bet you think about me

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

Oh, block it all out

The voices so loud, sayin’

“Why did you let her go?”

Does it make you feel sad

That the love that you’re lookin’ for

Is the love that you had?

[Verse 5: Taylor Swift]

Now you’re out in the world, searchin’ for your soul

Scared not to be hip, scared to get old

Chasing make-believe status, last time you felt free

Was when none of that shit mattered ’cause you were with me

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

But now that we’re done and it’s over

I bet it’s hard to believe

That it turned out I’m harder to forget than I was to leave

And, yeah, I bet you think about me

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

I bet you think about me, yes

I bet you think about me

[Outro: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

I bet you think about me when you’re out

At your cool indie music concerts every week

I bet you think about me in your house

With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch

I bet you think about me when you say

“Oh my god, she’s insane, she wrote a song about me”

I bet you think about me

