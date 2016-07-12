StyleCaster
20 Summer Recipes That Are Equal Parts Hydrating and Delicious

by
Excuse my basicness for admitting it, but it’s the truth: Water has always been my favorite drink. As such, I don’t get dehydrated super-easily, even during a heat wave that has us all wanting to chop off our hair as we sweat through our skimpy summer outfits. But I know a number of people who can’t stand water because it tastes like nothing—or worse than nothing.

And since most non-water drinks, from juice and soda to Gatorade, still have sugar and additives, getting your H2O from a natural food source—and a flavorful one at that—seems like a smart alternative when temps start to boil.

The (not-shocking) key to a hydrating recipe: Filling it with foods that are naturally packed with water, namely melon, zucchini, strawberries, grapefruit, peaches, eggplant, mangoes, and cucumbers. These 20 simple recipes incorporate one or more of each. Drink up!

1 of 20

Peach Salad with Grilled Basil Chicken and White Balsamic-Honey Vinaigrette

Cooking Classy

Watermelon Salsa

Gimme Some Oven

Zucchini Noodles with Basil-Pumpkin Seed Pesto

Cookie and Kate

Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken with Strawberry Salsa

Closet Cooking

Grapefruit Avocado Salad

Simply Recipes

Tomato Eggplant Zucchini Bake

Well Plated

Roasted Eggplant Tomato Orzo Pasta Salad

Cookie and Kate

Grapefruit and Blackberry Fresh Fruit Salad

Wonky Wonderful

Sweet Corn and Zucchini Salad

Dishing up the Dirt

Chili Lime Cantaloupe

Budget Bytes

Mango Salsa

Cookie and Kate

Watermelon Feta Blackberry Skewers

A Healthy Life for Me

Basil Pear Salad

Ciao Florentina

Grilled Shrimp with Cantaloupe Lime Salsa

Steamy Kitchen

Peach Salsa

Running in a Skirt

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad

Dishing up the Dirt

Eggplant Pizza

Primavera Kitchen

Dill Cucumber Yogurt Dip

It's Yummi

Mango Quinoa Salad

Primavera Kitchen

Peach and Prosciutto Pizza

Cooking Classy

