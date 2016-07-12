20 Summer Recipes That Are Equal Parts Hydrating and Delicious

Excuse my basicness for admitting it, but it’s the truth: Water has always been my favorite drink. As such, I don’t get dehydrated super-easily, even during a heat wave that has us all wanting to chop off our hair as we sweat through our skimpy summer outfits. But I know a number of people who can’t stand water because it tastes like nothing—or worse than nothing.

And since most non-water drinks, from juice and soda to Gatorade, still have sugar and additives, getting your H2O from a natural food source—and a flavorful one at that—seems like a smart alternative when temps start to boil.

The (not-shocking) key to a hydrating recipe: Filling it with foods that are naturally packed with water, namely melon, zucchini, strawberries, grapefruit, peaches, eggplant, mangoes, and cucumbers. These 20 simple recipes incorporate one or more of each. Drink up!