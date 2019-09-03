7 Female-Led Films To Get You In Formation For Fall

Scroll To See More Images

The fall film season is finally here! From Hustlers to Harriet, these female-led fall movies are about to change the game. The summer was full of superhero films, action-packed movies, and horror flicks– but it’s time for more diverse feature films to be released. Whether or not you are a picky film buff, the pre-award season is one of the most exciting ones. Many new indie and mainstream films are being released, proving that there is room for various films that are complex, imaginative and multi-faceted.

This year, women-led films are dominating. These movies are bringing a much-needed representation of women who are fully-fledged out characters, who exist outside of the realm of the male gaze. From a film depicting a sex-worker caring for her sick dad to a former slave turned American hero, these movies boast relatable, empowering, impactful stories.

From Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers–based on a true story of a group of exotic dancers who got fed up, to the forthcoming animated flick, Abominable —women are depicted in all of their varies facets and nuances.

Get into these female-led film releases that you absolutely don’t want to miss this fall. Trust us you don’t want to miss out on all that cinema has to offer as we step into the chillier days of autumn.

Ms. Purple

Release date: September 6, 2019

Actor, writer, and director Justin Chon who rose to fame after starring in a couple of Wong Fu Productions on YouTube premiered his new feature, Ms. Purple, at this year’s Sundance Festival.

In Ms. Purple, the main character, Kasie, is a sex worker caring for her dying father. As she struggles to support him and work at the same time, she reluctantly rekindles her relationship with her estranged brother. She must grapple with the costs of being a good daughter while also living for herself and dealing with her past.

Monos

Release date: September 13, 2019

This Colombian-American drama film directed by Alejandro Landes is set in Latin America. The movie follows seven children, part of a heavily armed teenage commando who watch over their prisoner– a mysterious woman. They fight while waiting for instructions from their cult, “The Organization.” However, as they move deeper into the jungle and their hostage tries to escape, their carefully crafted plan begins to collapse. Described as “Apocalypse Now on shrooms,” Monos stars Sofia Buenaventura, Julianne Nicholson and Moses Arias.

Hustlers

Release date: September 13, 2019

Hustlers is a female-fronted thriller with Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu starring. It follows a group of ex-strippers living in New York, who, after the 2008 financial crisis hits them, decide, in a modern-day Robin Hood twist, to rob their wealthy clients, who happen to be wealthy Wall Street bankers.

It was inspired by a viral New York Magazine’s article, “The Hustlers at Score.”

Abominable

Release date: September 27, 2019

This new animated film produced by Dreamworks follows a teenage girl named Yi living in Shanghai who meets a yeti named Everest. The lonely yeti has been separated from his friends. Yi embarks on an adventure to help Everest reunite with his loved ones on top of the highest mountain in the world.

However, their plan falls short when a wealthy businessman decides to kidnap Everest to make money off the yeti. The film is voiced by Chloe Bennet, Sarah Paulson, and Eddie Izzard. It took almost eight years for it to be made and it is a passion project for the director, Jill Culton, who co-wrote Monsters, Inc.

Paradise Hills

Release date: November 1, 2019

The first sci-fi fantasy feature of director Alice Waddington, Paradise Hills stars Emma Roberts, Milla Jovovich and Awkwafina. In a world where people are either privileged or downtrotters, Uma, an “upper” played by Roberts, wakes up on an isolated island, called Paradise Hills.

Paradise Hills is a facility for wealthy families to send their unruly daughters so that they become the best versions of themselves. The Duchess (Jovovich) runs the facility and is in charge of the various treatments the girls receive, such as singing lessons, beauty treatments, restricted diets. Uma finds solace and camaraderie with other patients but soon realizes that the facility hides a sinister secret.

Harriet

Release date: November 1, 2019

The upcoming biopic, directed by Kasi Lemmons and starring Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae and Vanessa Bell Calloway is, surprisingly, the first feature film depicting the story of Harriet Tubman– the legendary freedom fighter. There are many reasons for the erasure of such an important figure of American history– but at last, her story is being told. Born a slave, Harriet escaped the plantation she lived on and became a free woman. She then decided to join the abolitionist movement and returned to plantations to help free slaves. Her fight led to the liberation of hundreds of enslaved Black people.

Mickey and The Bear

Release date: November 15, 2019

Annabelle Attanasio’s first feature tells the story of a teen girl, Mickey, played by Camilla Morrone, who is a caretaker for her father, a former war veteran dealing with PTSD. Her father is unemployed and unstable and it takes a toll on Mickey, who lost her mother young. She gets her dad out of jail, pays the bills and feels trapped in a small town where she seems to be bound to become a young mother and marry her childhood sweetheart. Micky dreams of applying to college and potentially leaving town, but feels torn between living for herself or caring for her loved ones forever.