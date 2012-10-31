Another Sandy Casualty: Heidi Klum Cancels Halloween Party, Plans Haunted Christmas Bash Instead

It looks like Heidi Klum can be counted among Hurricane Sandy’s celebrity casualties — or at least her yearly Halloween party can be. The model and TV host officially cancelled the infamous shindig, which would have been tonight, tweeting “Hope you & your loved ones are safe after the storm. Canceling my Halloween party…postponing to a haunted Christmas.”

Klum’s Halloween bash always draws an A-list crowd, and it’s inarguably most sought-after invite in New York City on the 31st. This year’s fete was to be held at Finale, a new club on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, and Klum was set to go as Cleopatra.

We’re a little bummed we won’t be able to see Hollywood’s elite in over-the-top costumes, but with the widespread storm damage, it’s no surprise the festivities were put on hold. Truth be told, we’re digging the idea of a haunted Christmas … and can only imagine the fabulous costume Klum will debut.