Cool New Site: Hunters Alley Takes Vintage Home and Accessories to a New Level

We’re endlessly fascinated by the ever-changing world of the Internet, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool new website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: brand new vintage shopping site Hunters Alley, from the creators of One Kings Lane.

What It Is: The first site of its kind, Hunters Alley is the brainchild of stylish home goods site One Kings Lane co-founder Alison Pincus. Its main objective: to serve as a kind of chic classifieds section, where people can both browse for and post listings for everything from modern Eames chairs to chandeliers to vintage jewelry.

“Building off the success we had at One Kings Lane with our vintage merchandise, we just knew we needed even more of a runway to grow those businesses,” Andrea Stanford, VP of merchandising, designer and vintage sales for One Kings Lane, tells StyleCaster. “Not only was there a lot of interest coming our way, but as we looked out on the marketplace, there was really an opportunity to bring a new, vetted type of marketplace.”

“When we took a step back and thought about the overall place where we are, we realized it was time to build something new, fresh, and targeted for a younger audience,” One Kings Lane co-founder Alison Pincus tells StyleCaster. “So we decided [Hunters Alley] would be for consumer sellers and professional vendors. It gives the shopper a lot more diversity.”

How It Works: True to the newspaper classifieds of olde that inspired it, Hunters Alley consists of listing after listing for everything from modern-day furniture, home décor, and lamps, to books, scarves, and stunning vintage brooches. You can either browse the site as a shopper, or you can post items you’re in the market to sell.

“For a super long time, consumers and shoppers at One Kings Lane would come to us and say, can you please help me sell my things?” Alison says. “And we really didn’t have an answer or a solution for it; and this was a recurring ask for years.”

Not unlike vintage fashion shopping site The Real Real, there’s a light vetting process for sellers interested in posting their goods to Hunters Alley. If you want to post an item, you just sign up (for free) on the site, click “Sell,” and submit some key details about your product. Hunters Alley’s team of professional vetters will look over your submission and get back to you within five days. After that, it goes live. If it doesn’t sell within 30 days, you can immediately re-post it.

Another perk: easy, guaranteed quality shipping across the continental U.S. “What we’ve developed with One Kings Lane and what we’re taking advantage of is a network of white glove shippers across the country,” Alison says. “The one thing I’ll say, just in the interest of being transparent, is that it’s still expensive. We’re not in the shipping business, but we negotiate our rates the best that we can. And that’s where the benefit of having a larger network comes in. We can ship it anywhere.”

Increased Interactivity: Unlike sites like eBay, which requires you to privately message a seller if you want more information, Hunters Alley has Facebook-like, public areas where you can post messages directly to sellers as well as interact with other shoppers. That means you can learn from other shoppers’ interactions with sellers and might have your questions answered before you even ask them.

“Social is a big part of what we’re doing,” Andrea adds. “You can ‘love’ product, you can follow sellers, you can comment on products. We’ll be showcasing the products that are most ‘loved,’ the people that are most loved.'”

Check It Out: HuntersAlley.com