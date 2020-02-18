Um, Did Hunter Schafer Just Effortlessly Pull Off the Infamous ‘Stick of Butter’ Aesthetic?

Scroll To See More Images

In case you aren’t constantly browsing Instagram for trends that combine meme culture and fashion (Which—let’s be real—is probably most of us.), let me be the first to introduce you to the ‘stick of butter’ aesthetic. Put simply, it’s a monochrome ensemble that makes one look like (surprise, surprise) a walking, talking stick of butter. If you’re already confused, allow me to show you a prime example: Hunter Schafer’s London Fashion Week Burberry outfit. The actress was invited to sit front row at the Burberry Fall/Winter 2020 show in London, and her outfit was not only gorgeous, but the perfect stick of butter look.

Before we go any further, though, it’s worth noting that the ‘stick of butter’ aesthetic isn’t necessarily easy for just anyone to pull off. It takes sartorial excellence, patience and the confidence to throw caution to the wind and just go for it. Obviously Hunter Schafer possesses every single one of these qualities and has therefore been blessed with the ability to wear a buttery outfit without looking like the start to a really great grilled cheese. Schafer isn’t just a dairy product, my friends. She’s the whole damn meal. Wearing a Burberry ensemble (I mean, what else would one wear to a Burberry fashion show?!), the actress took the ‘stick of butter’ aesthetic to an entirely new level.

Of course, all you Euphoria fans have likely already noticed Hunter Schafer’s bright yellow makeup look along with her ‘stick of butter’ ensemble. Whether the bold eye was an homage to her character on the HBO show (Jules, for those of you who have yet to watch this spectacular drama series) or not, it was something truly special—and worth recreating a home. Plus, the yellow played extremely well with the buttery theme of her look. I’ll just be staring at this entire vibe of an ensemble until the new season of Euphoria hits HBO.