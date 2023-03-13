Hunter Schafer Wore A Singular White Feather As A Red Carpet Outfit

Scroll To See More Images

You don’t need to wait until Euphoria season three finally drops (it’s looking like the beginning of 2024 at the earliest) to see the cast’s incredible fashion moments because the show’s stars have been dominating red carpets. While Zendaya is typically known as the star of red carpet fashion out of the cast, Hunter Schafer just made a very daring fashion statement. At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Hunter Schafer redefined the feather trend by wearing a singular white feather as a top. Hunter Schafer’s feather top didn’t take the usual “more is more” approach we’ve been seeing with the trend but instead maximized the use of just one feather. The simplicity of the look ended up making more of a statement than a bouquet of feathers ever could.

Hunter Schafer’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party outfit looked as if someone had taken a feather quill pen and taped it across her bare chest—while it may seem like an unlikely recipe for success, it totally worked. Schafer paired the singular feather with a white silk low-waisted maxi skirt with a slight mermaid train.

The brand Ann Demeulemeester led by creative director, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, can be credited for Schafer’s entire look. The brand initially debuted the ensemble on the runway just last week as part of the creative director’s Fall-Winter debut collection.

Schafer took styling inspiration from the runway look and wore her long blonde hair in the same style as the models with soft crimped waves and a hard middle part. For makeup, Hunter Schafer opted for a neutral brown smoky eye and a neutral lip. In line with the current “no necklace” trend that many celebrities are sporting on the red carpet, Schafer went sans accessories with the exception of a few simple rings. By choosing not to wear any accessories, Schafer further maximized the feather’s impact as a bandeau top. Since the feather also added texture to the look, it doubled as its own accessory.

The feather top was also a subtle nod to Hunter Schafer’s upcoming role as Tigris Snow in the Hunger Games movie prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

This was Hunter Schafer’s third time attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Last year, she took a fully-covered approach to the event and wore a long-sleeve tie-dye Rick Owens dress. While her body was significantly more covered, the overall silhouette of the look was consistent with her 2023 ensemble with a maxi length and pooling hemline.

Schafer first attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party back in 2020 and wore a vibrant Givenchy Haute Couture look to the event. The look featured layers of rainbow tinsel on the skirt and around the collar of the top. As Hunter Schafer’s career has matured, she has refined her personal style to match—while she used to opt for colorful statement pieces, Schafer now prioritizes an elevated approach to simple silhouettes and color palettes. With Schafer’s expansion into movie roles, I anticipate a lot more statement red-carpet looks in the future.