Are Hunter & Meghan Still Together From Farmer Wants A Wife? The Winning Couple

If you saw the jaw-dropping finale, you might be wondering: Are Hunter and Meghan still together from Farmer Wants A Wife?

The premise of the show is pretty simple. A bachelor farmer seeks out a wife who hails from the city. The official synopsis is as follows: “Four farmers and 32 women meet and mutually decide if any connections, love, or futures can be found, all while in their farm settings.” Fox renewed the series in 2022 after it aired for one season on the CW in 2008. The series is set to be airing a second season after it was renewed before the first season finale.

A fan-favorite of the farmer couples, what was the fate of Hunter and Meghan? Are they still together after the finale Farmer Wants A Wife aired? Well, we have the definitive answer. Read more below to find out.

Are Hunter & Meghan still together after Farmer Wants A Wife?

Are Hunter and Meghan still together after Farmer Wants a Wife? Yes, and they’re still kicking it well after the show’s finale. In the season finale, Hunter had to choose between Meghan and Sydney but ultimately chose the former to be with. Though they aren’t engaged or have plans to marry, their relationship has us in our feels.

Meghan left the season after her grandfather passed away and returned for the last episode. “I got a call asking if I wanted to come back, and I couldn’t turn it down. I had to go back and see if Hunter still felt the same way that I felt about him when I left,” she told Fox4. “I did say before that it’s up to my partner how they would want to get married. I don’t really have to have a big wedding, though. I think I could run off somewhere and go do something fun with my future husband and come back and tell everybody that we’re married.”

She also told Hollywood Life that Hunter went above and beyond when she was mourning. “It was when my grandfather passed away. Hunter dropped absolutely everything to make sure that I was okay and take me to the airport and just make sure I was comfortable,” Meghan explained. “We had just had the family visit, so obviously had feelings, but I left right when those feelings were really starting to form. I had to make the choice. I had to come back to see if he felt the same way I felt about him, so I guess that’s where it started for me.”

Through the ups and downs, Meghan and Hunter can’t wait to start their lives away from the cameras.”I’m glad it’s over,” Meghan told Distractify. “Because it’s been six months since we left the farm that [we haven’t] been able to go out in public. We haven’t been able to go and have a nice dinner together. So now that it’s over, I hope he has a nice date night planned.”

Hunter shared the same sentiment, adding that they can live their lives freely. “Now that everything’s all said and done, we don’t have the pressures to do something production may want to film,” he shared. “We get to go at our own pace now. It’s not a ‘throw in the fire and we need this right now.’ We’re moving at our own pace. And I think that’s made us stronger, as a team, than anything prior to.”

The couple also explained the timeline of their lives beyond the TV show to Hollywood Life. “For me, and I think she’ll agree with me on this, we darn near lived together for 2 months, and then right after we could see each other a little bit here and there,” Hunter said. “She stayed for Thanksgiving. I flew out to Midland and visited with her a little bit, and then came back and spent a little bit of time around Christmas together. We went on a cruise together in January, but once the commercials came out we had to stop almost cold turkey. It was kind of like dating in secret. Actually, it wasn’t like it. It was dating in secret. That’s tough when you’ve got a new relationship you’re trying to stoke those flames and keep everything alive when you’re not together all the time. It’s tough and there’s no handbook about how to go about doing this.”

He added, “But I was instantly struck by her. I remember walking into the barn, and I didn’t even know which group of women was the group I was supposed to be paired with. I remember seeing her smile and that little smirk and she’s just grinning like a mule eating briars in that short red dress and that pretty much did me in off the start. But I think the fact that she always kept me on my toes and wasn’t afraid to check my line from time to time, and from time to time I mean every darn day. That sealed it for me.”

But is the relationship real, or was it just for the show of it all? “It’s real,” Hunter proclaimed to Distractify. “And, you know, I think that’s what I appreciate about it a lot. We’ve had those times where we made each other want to crawl up a wall, but we keep coming back. And I think that’s what makes everything work out is that we’re so willing to, you know, meet back in the middle.” And what they love most about each other: “I think her favorite line is I can talk enough for the both of us.”

