Hunter McGrady’s All Worthy Clothing Line Is Majorly Size-Inclusive—EXCLUSIVE

I started following Hunter McGrady on Instagram at the recommendation of my sister. She said McGrady stood out from the other influencers crowding her feed, and it didn’t take long for me to figure out why. Her sunny disposition, daily Stories updates, and of course, some pretty bomb in-feed modeling shots had me stanning her just as hard. Even then, it was easy to see McGrady as more than a model and influencer—she gave off big-time change-maker vibes. It’s exactly this energy that I have no doubt served as fuel for her latest endeavor: Hunter McGrady’s All Worthy Collection, a QVC exclusive line available in sizes 0 to 36. Yes, that’s XXS through 5X. See what I mean when I say this girl is a change-maker?

McGrady got her start in the modeling world at age 16 as a size 2, 6-foot-tall stunner, and made the switch to plus-size modeling at the request of her agency at age 19. With the new role came a change of perspective, too: “I think that was the most transformative few years of my life, because I learned a lot about myself, my mental health, and all of that comes along with it,” says McGrady, who adds that she felt mixed emotions at first.

“I was like, you know what? If this is what modeling is going to be, then I don’t think I can be a part of this. I don’t think that this is something that I can keep up,” she admits. “So through therapy, and learning who I am, what my body can do and where my body’s supposed to be, I was able to slip into what I believe is the body I was meant to be in all along.” As if she needed proof of this, McGrady booked Sports Illustrated two years later, and her career skyrocketed.

Fast-forward a few years, and McGrady knew she wanted to branch out beyond modeling. “I have always been passionate about fashion, and I’ve always really wanted to get my feet wet and kind of dive right in and be in the forefront of it. So during this time in late 2018, I started discussing with my team who I could work with, who gets my vision, who understands what I want to do,” she says. Eventually, she landed on QVC—the company has been praised for their inclusive sizing options, with many of their brands available in sizes up to 3X-5X. Of course, McGrady wouldn’t settle for anything less.

McGrady isn’t a fair-weather activist in the slightest—she’s deadset on making positive change happen within the industry. Just last year, she changed up her Fashion Week routine and vowed to only attend and/or model in shows that were diverse and inclusive. Needless to say, her schedule freed up a little too quickly. “Of course, it became a lot more sparse than in prior Fashion Weeks, but that’s a stand that I feel like I have to take in order for any change to be made,” McGrady insists. “I think that the more that we take that stand—and yes, it may suck for the time being, and it may be uncomfortable, and we may miss out on shows that are dreams of ours—but you know, the greater outcome, it’s a more positive world for everybody.”

“ Fashion doesn’t stop at a size 14. ”

With this in mind, it’s easy to see why McGrady landed on “All Worthy” as the name for her own line. “Very few designers have really got onboard with expanding their sizes above an XL or a size 14,” she says, “and they’re missing out on a big customer. They’re missing out on more than half of the population. Fashion doesn’t stop at a size 14.”

McGrady isn’t slowing down her attempts to get the industry to be more inclusive, but in the meantime, she’s throwing her own hat in the ring with All Worthy. In addition to being size-inclusive, there’s a lot to choose from fashion-wise, as well. “A lot of times, people ask me, ‘What is your style?’ And for me, I think that’s what’s so fun about fashion is that you don’t have to stick to a certain style if you don’t want to,” explains McGrady. “You know, one day I wake up and I’m wearing a maxi dress and, you know, a flower crown, and then the next day I’m wearing leather pants and a leather jacket.”

To ensure she made the perfect range, McGrady used her 642K Instagram followers as a soundboard. “I had been asking my following for the last year and a half what they wanted, what they were missing, why they wanted it, why they felt it was missing, what kind of person they are, who are they,” she said. “I just said, ‘Hey, listen, drop it in my DM, or drop it in the box. Let me know your dream piece, or let me know what you think isn’t out there or available for you.'”

PSA to anyone looking to launch a successful brand: McGrady’s Insta-approach was the right move. “It was great because I got answers from all different size women as well. So I was really able to compile what I thought was kind of the common denominator, which was quite a few things.” All of which, of course, have made their way into the All Worthy lineup. “We have everything from power suits for the businesswoman, to flirty and floral dresses, to leather jackets, to jeans, to athleisure,” she raves. “I mean, we literally have everything coming, because me as a plus-sized woman, I’m missing everything in my closet.”

McGrady is an open book when it comes to modeling, body positivity, inclusivity, and of course, All Worthy. The only thing she won’t tell me? Her most-loved piece from the line. “They’re like my babies, so it’s hard to choose between one!” she insists, and after browsing the clothes myself, I understand why.

To shop All Worthy before it inevitably sells out, check out the QVC site now, and be on the lookout for even more chic drops in the coming months. Take a peek at my faves for summer below.

1. Snake Print Asymmetrical Hem Skirt

I’m into snake print year-round, but I especially love this lighter white and tan colorway for summer.

2. Button Front Sleeveless Blazer Dress

Pro Tip: According to McGrady, you can also style this piece open and wear it like a long vest.

3. Chiffon Dress with Ladder Lace Insets

A surefire staple for every wardrobe. Plus, it comes in black, too!

