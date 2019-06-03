Hunter Is Celebrating Pride Month with a Cute Rainbow Boot (!!) That Gives Back (!!!)

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially June, which means pride-themed and rainbow products are popping up everywhere you look. I’m definitely not complaining, but with so many different corporations and brands participating in retail pride products, it’s important to find pieces that are not only cute, but actually give back to the LGBTQIA+ community. Hunter Boots is celebrating pride this year with a special edition rainbow boot and giving back to not one, but five different charities. Like, what?!

For this pride month, Hunter released a version of their classic PLAY boot in a super cute, pride-worthy rainbow colorway. The 100 percent waterproof (!!) short boots are super cute and perfect for any parade, pride event or everyday wear. If you’re a fan of Hunter Boots already, you’re going to want to add these to your collection ASAP. Each boot’s sole is completely unique due to the natural rubber rainbow, so even if you and your BFFs all want a pair (which you probably will), you’ll all look totally original.

In addition to the fact that these boots are totally cute and perfect for pride month, Hunter will be supporting five different charities chosen by their pride month ambassadors. London-based entertainer ShayShay has chosen The Outside Project, the UK’s first LGBTQIA+ crisis and homeless shelter and community center as their charity. Co-founder of BBZ, an art exhibition and night club that prioritizes queer, trans, non-binary and genderqueer people of color, Tia Simone-Campbell’s chosen charity is NAZ, a sexual health charity in London. Glyn Fussell, host of BBC Radio 1’s show “Drag Queen Den”, has selected akt (Albert Kennedy Trust) as his charity. Gender-neutral model Jay Espinosa’s chosen charity is MindOut, a mental health service for LGBTQIA+ people. And transgender dancer Lucy Fizz has picked Mermaids, as organization that supports transgender and gender diverse children and their families, as her charity. All five of these organizations will be supported by Hunter this pride month, which is, in my opinion, pretty awesome.

The special edition PLAY boot is available now in Hunter Boots stores, as well as on their website. The boot comes in both a flat and heeled version, so you can choose which rainbow cutie is most comfortable for every pride extravaganza this June. And, you can feel good about wearing these boots as well, knowing that five different LGBTQIA+ organizations are being supported. It’s a win/win.