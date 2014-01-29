Will Hunter Boots Be The Next Burberry? Shoe Brand to Show at London Fashion Week

If you aren’t using your Hunter boots to jump around in puddles or play in the snow (or a Polar Vortex), you’re probably doing it wrong—or are you? Hunters boots are making the move from being everyone’s go-to rain boot to being a high-style British heritage brand with plans to show at London Fashion Week come February, and their new Spring 2014 ad campaign, “Another Wet Summer”.

Since celebs like Kate Moss, Sarah Jessica Parker, and the Olsen twins have all opted to rock the stylish wellies, the boots have already earned a serious reputation on the streets, but by all accounts, the brand is searching to become the new classic next to brands such as Burberry, Barbour, and Mulberry. With their new creative director Alasdhair Willis (who, by the way, also happens to be Stella McCartney’s husband) and their new global design director Niall Sloan, former senior women’s wear designer at Burberry Prorsum, one thing is clear: Hunter is trying to go from classic wellies to high-style footwear.

And lest we forget: it wasn’t all that long ago (this past August) that Hunter teamed up with super-hip brand Rag & Bone for a line of street style-friendly rubber rain boots. High-end designer collaborations, an appearance at Fashion Week, and a robust team of experienced fashion folks: to us, it all spells major brand overhaul.