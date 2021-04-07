Hunter Biden Reveals How He Started Dating His Late Brother Beau’s Widow After His Death

In 2017, Hunter Biden and Hallie Biden’s relationship took the country by surprise when President Joe Biden’s son revealed that he was dating his late brother Beau’s widow two years after his death.

Hunter, who is President Biden‘s second son, confirmed that he and Hallie were dating in November 2017. The relationship came two years after Hunter’s older brother, Beau, who is President Biden’s first son, died from brain cancer at the age of 46 on May 30, 2015. The romance also came after Hunter split from his wife, Kathleen, in 2015, five months after Beau passed away.

In an interview with CBS This Morning in April 2021 to promote his new memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter opened up about how his and Hallie’s relationship came to be and the criticism the couple faced at the time. “I think people were confused by it,” Hunter said.. “And I understand that. I mean, I really do. To me, it’s not something that is difficult to explain. Because it came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared. And we were together, and trying to do the right thing. And that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost.”

As for why he and Hallie split in 2019, Hunter simply revealed that the relationship “didn’t work.” According to People, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden supported the romance at the time, but many of Hunter’s clients cut ties with him because of the relationship. He also had to step down from the board of directors of World Food Program US due to the controversy. Well, I made a lot of decisions that I probably shouldn’t have made,” Hunter said on CBS This Morning. “There was a lot more compassion and understanding from the people that knew me. But it was a horrible time, too.”

In Beautiful Things, Hunter detailed how he and Hallie went from in-laws to something more. He revealed that their romance started in 2017 after he left Grace Grove, a rehab facility in Arizona, and went to the resort Mii Amo, where he invited Hallie to come meet him. “Feeling mentally and physically purged, I phoned Hallie and asked if she would come to Arizona to pick me up,” he wrote. “I wanted her to accompany me on the trip back. I didn’t trust myself to make it home without backsliding — without taking a detour into the pit I fell into on my way there. She flew out the next day.”

Hunter went on to explain that he and Hallie bonded over their shared grief following Beau’s death. “I was at my lowest, she was at her neediest, and we clung to each other with abandon. We talked at length about how much we had come to rely on each other, how our health and well-being seemed dependent on the love we’d grown to share,” he wrote. He continued, “It was an affair built on need, hope, frailty, and doom.” Looking back on the relationship, Biden called the romance a “giant miscalculation on both our parts” and “errors of judgment born of a uniquely tragic time.”

In Beautiful Things, Hunter confessed that he and Hallie “weren’t close before Beau died.” He also admitted that he and his brother’s widow “didn’t have much in common, didn’t even have much to talk about” when they started dating, but they continued to see each other with the hope of keeping Beau’s memory alive. “It seems obvious now, but then it was this unspoken, unacknowledged dynamic that had begun to impel us both: the idea that we could keep Beau alive by being together — that by loving each other we somehow could love him back into existence,” Hunter wrote.

Beautiful Things by Hunter Biden is available on Amazon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.