Hungry Eyes for Chef DeLucie

John DeLucie’s The Hunger is a riveting story of this chef’s journey to the big leagues. In his first published memoir, DeLucie transitions from a fulltime headhunter to a world-renowned celebrity chef – accented, of course, by a few steamy relationships along the way. An exemplary student in his ten-week cooking class, DeLucie gained the confidence and skills to take the ultimate plunge to make cooking his life – and he never looked back.

The new author tells of his stints at Dean & DeLuca, Nick & Toni’s, Arizona 206 and La Bottega before he perfected his famed Waverly Inn cuisine. Celebrity clientele (such as legend chef Bobby Flay), frequent this eatery both for the scene and the succulent new American fare, such as the notoriously popular Truffle Mac and Cheese.

Walk-ins pack themselves tightly around the bar hoping that they will get a table in the ultra-chic main dining room. Reservations are infamouly difficult to come by and they are accepted in-person or by a little-known private reservation email.

The Hunger will give you an inside look into the insatiable world of food, so don’t delay and enter to win your very own hand-signed copy.

In the spirit of full-disclosure, I must admit that I’m a Waverly regular of the glitterati who make up its clientele. Chef DeLucie is a close friend and advisor to my business, Behind the Burner.

A guest recently said to John, “You’re too good-looking to be a chef.” His response: “Then what should I be?” She didn’t skip a beat. “My boyfriend,” she said.

Clearly, people are hungry for Chef DeLucie, a theme that is ongoing in its appropriately-titled memoir.

