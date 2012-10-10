StyleCaster
“Hunger Games” Star Jennifer Lawrence Named New Face Of Miss Dior

Perrie Samotin
by

For someone admittedly still “getting up to speed on fashion,” it seems Jennifer Lawrence is doing okay for herself: The 22-year-old “Hunger Games” star was tapped by Dior to be the next face of its Miss Dior handbag, according to WWD.

The actress — who was one of the bold-faced names in attendance at Dior’s couture show in July that marked the debut of designer Raf Simons — is reportedly set to appear in her first campaign this spring, kicking things off with March 2013 magazines.

“It’s such a dream to represent an iconic brand that is synonymous with high fashion,” Lawrence said — who in the past has made no secret of her penchant for pre-red carpet cheesesteaks and distaste for Hollywood’s obsession with “pre-pubescent” bodies.

Lawrence became a household name in 2010 when she earned an Oscar nomination for her role in gritty indie flick “Winter’s Bone,” and shot to mega-stardom when she was cast as Katniss Everdeen in the big-screen adaptation of the beloved young adult novels, “The Hunger Games.”

Other actresses who have fronted campaigns for Miss Dior’s classic rectangular chain-strap handbag include Marion Cotillard and Mila Kunis.

Do you think Jennifer Lawrence is a good choice to the be the face of Miss Dior? Let us know! 

