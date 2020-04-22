A New ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Movie Is Already in the Works & the Book Isn’t Even Out Yet

Panem, it’s been a while. But fans of the Hunger Games universe are about to get reacquainted soon, especially now that the Hunger Games prequel cast, release date, spoilers, and news announcements are rolling in. With the release of Suzanne Collins’ prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, slated for May 19, 2020, Lionsgate has already confirmed a film adaptation. We see you, Collins!

Lionsgate made the official announcement on April 21, 2020, revealing that a movie for The Hunger Games trilogy prequel “is in the works.” It will be helmed by the same crew that brought Collins’ previous novels to life on the big screen: Producer Nina Jacobson, director Francis Lawrence, and screenwriter Michael Arndt have all signed on for the latest addition to the franchise.

If you, like me, were initially a little in the dark about there even being a Hunger Games prequel until recently, you probably have some questions. Namely, when and where are the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes taking place? And will we be seeing familiar faces—from Katniss to Mags—in the storyline? Here’s everything we know about the movie adaptation so far.

What Will It Be About?

Those who have been following Suzanne Collins’ latest project know that her prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set 64 years before the original Hunger Games trilogy kicks off. The same can be said for the film adaptation, which is expected to focus on the tenth-annual Hunger Games. And our protagonist is one unlikely character: Coriolanus Snow, a.k.a. the villainous President Snow in the Hunger Games we already know and love. But in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, we meet Snow as a “hero” teen—leaving us to discover how he traded his noble fate for wickedness.

What’s the Release Date?

As of now, Lionsgate has yet to issue an official release date. Though with Collins’ novel coming out in May 2020, we expect there to be quite the wait.

Who’s in the Cast?

Given that it’s set so far in the past, there are few opportunities to see characters we’ll recognize. Even Donald Sutherland is unlikely to reprise his role as President Snow, given that the events of the film will be set so far in the past. But upon the film’s announcement, Lionsgate shared that “Suzanne’s new book has been worth the wait. It offers everything fans could hope for and expect from The Hunger Games while also breaking new ground and introducing an entirely new canvas of characters.” Just as Hunger Games provided a big break for actors Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, we can hopefully expect to see a fresh cast that follows suit.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.