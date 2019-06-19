A New ‘Hunger Games’ Book & Movie Are Coming, So Prepare For Reaping Day

It’s been four years since Mockingjay — Part 2, but don’t worry, Hunger Games fans: More content is coming very, very soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Hunger Games prequel novel is coming in May 2020, with a movie to follow. The young adult book series, by Suzanne Collins, ended in 2010 with the release of its third and final novel, Mockingjay. But it seems like Collins has more story to tell — given the upcoming prequel.

According to Collins, the prequel will be set in the “Dark Days” of Panem, after a rebellion to overthrow the Capitol failed. As readers know, The Hunger Games series takes place in a post-apocalyptic dystopia where young people must fight and kill each other on television. “With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival,” Collins told the Associated Press in a statement. “The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

The prequel, which will be released on May 19, 2020, will take place on the morning of the reaping of the Tenth Hunger Games — far before the events of heroine Katniss Everdeen and her success at overthrowing the dystopian government of Panem. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate, the studio that made the four Hunger Games movies, is already in talks to adapt Collins’s prequel for the big screen.

“As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published. We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie,” Joe Drake, Lionsgate chairman, told THR in a statement.

The big question: Will the film include star Jennifer Lawerence? The short answer is no. As explained before, the events of the prequel take place long before Katniss is born, so the chances that J-Law will return to the role that made her a household name is slim. (Though who knows if the prequel will include flash forwards to present-day Panem.)

Long story short: We’re stoked for more Hunger Games.

Originally posted on SheKnows.