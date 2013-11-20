‘Hunger Games’ And Beyond: We Rate The Wearability of 7 Dystopian Movie Looks

The second “Hunger Games” installment comes out nationwide this Friday, and we can’t wait—despite the fact that it seems Jennifer Lawrence and company spend a good deal of the movie in wetsuits.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some major fashion moments in the film, as clearly evidenced by the above photo. In fact, the costumes in the “Hunger Games” franchise is so fierce, that it warranted its own Net-A-Porter collection. The 16-piece Capitol Couture by Trish Summerville (the “Hunger Games” costume designer) line goes on sale November 21, and items start at just $100 — which is much less expensive than, say, paying with your life, we think.
In the spirit of the “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” we’ve taken a look back at some of our favorite other sci-fi and dystopian films, and decided to rate the wearability of each movie’s standout look. Click though the gallery now!
"Star Trek: Into Darkness" (2013)
Takes place: In the year 2259, on Earth, and a variety of other planets in the galaxy.
The outfit: Captain Uhura wears a fairly contemporary looking leather jacket while fighting off ambushing Klingon patrols
Wearbility: 10 (out of 10)
"Tank Girl: (1995)
Takes place: In the year 2033, where the world's water and power supply are being controlled by nefarious gangs. Tank Girl is basically a bad ass leader of a resistance group who steals back water fights against a group of renegades called the Rippers. She's basically our spirit animal.
What she's wearing: Combat boots for butt-kicking, a bomber jacket, and a baby tee. An outfit that would not be out of place, say, at a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in the mid-90s.
Wearability: Somebody zip those pants up. 5 (out of 10)
"Barbarella" (1968)
Takes place: In the year (wait for it) 40,000. In this super campy film, Jane Fonda's Barbarella must rescue an inventor from a far off planet, but runs into trouble (natch) and has to sexy her way out.
The outfit: A ridic, shiny space onesie, complete with thigh-high boots, stun gun and super mod cuff bracelet.
Wearabilty: 2 (out of 10) — unless you're Miley Cyrus, in which case, by all means ...
The Fifth Element (1997)
Takes place: In the 23rd century. The plot revolves around a battle between good (played by Milla Jovovich as Leeloo) and Great Evil, played by, well, Gary Oldman.
The outfit: Designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, this cut-out-riffic leotard has actually become more iconic than the movie itself.
Wearabilty: 1 (out of 10), though we suppose you could take this out to the gym or the pool, if you wanted!
Blade Runner (1982)
Takes place: In a dystopian, future-times Los Angeles. The year? 2019. Humans share the world with robots, known as replicants, who model themselves after humans in every way.
The outfit: Replicant Priss dresses as a bedraggled glam rock street walker.
Wearability: 3 (out of 10) (unless the whole Courtney Love broken doll thing is your vibe).
Blade Runner (1982)
The outfit: Sean Young plays a replicant who truly believes she's human. Unlike Darryl Hannah's Priss character, Young's Rachael works a classy 1940s vibe.
Wearbility: 8 (out of 10), because that fur coat is a lot of look (in the best way possible).
"Tron: Legacy" (2010)
Takes Place: In 2009, but in an alternate universe inside a computer. Inside a computer!
The outfit: Olivia Wilde's Quorra is an "isomorphic algorithm," and like everyone inside the "Tron" universe, wears skintight glow-in-the-dark unitards.
Wearability: 1 (out of 10) (Because think of how annoying it's going to be trying to go to the bathroom in that thing).