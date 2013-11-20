‘Hunger Games’ And Beyond: We Rate The Wearability of 7 Dystopian Movie Looks

The second “Hunger Games” installment comes out nationwide this Friday, and we can’t wait—despite the fact that it seems Jennifer Lawrence and company spend a good deal of the movie in wetsuits.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some major fashion moments in the film, as clearly evidenced by the above photo. In fact, the costumes in the “Hunger Games” franchise is so fierce, that it warranted its own Net-A-Porter collection. The 16-piece Capitol Couture by Trish Summerville (the “Hunger Games” costume designer) line goes on sale November 21, and items start at just $100 — which is much less expensive than, say, paying with your life, we think.

In the spirit of the “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” we’ve taken a look back at some of our favorite other sci-fi and dystopian films, and decided to rate the wearability of each movie’s standout look. Click though the gallery now!