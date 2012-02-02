‘Hunger Games’ Fever Heats Up: Watch The New Trailer

There are exactly 50 days until The Hunger Games hits theaters — and I don’t think I have to tell you that we’re so excited we can’t even contain ourselves. Anyway, a preview will air during the big game this Sunday, but if you can’t wait (which you definitely can’t), watch it below!

I won’t bore you with the details, but let me tell you this doesn’t disappoint. There’s a ton of footage of the Reaping, and we get a peak at other co-stars including Josh Hutcherson, Stanley Tucci, and Mr. Miley Cyrus (who is known to some as Liam Hemsworth).

Let us know what you think.