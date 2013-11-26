Our Four Favorite Pieces From the ‘Hunger Games’ Collection on Net-a-Porter

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which reigned at the box office this past weekend, is also attempting to take over the fashion world. The movie’s costume designer, Trish Summerville, designed a collection inspired by the film for Net-a-Porter, and we’re happy (and a bit surprised) to report: it’s actually quite chic.

From a cut-out patent leather dress we can easily see Katniss Everdeen (ahem, we mean Jennifer Lawrence) wearing on her victory tour, to a really sleek faux fur-lined wool coat we’d like to immediately add to our winter wardrobes, there are no fewer than four pieces in this 24-piece collection we’d like to have in our closets now. Check out our faves below, then head to Net-a-Porter to shop the full lineup—and may the odds be ever in your fashion favor.

Faux Fur-Lined Wool Coat, $695; at Net-a-Porter



Why We Love It: The solid, dark gray wool fabrication and the classic A-line cut add a level of sophisitication to the more playful tone of the faux fur collar.

Leather-Trimmed Coated Leggings, $280; at Net-a-Porter

Why We Love Them: The leather arrows on the external hemlines are subtle nod to the film series, while also being stylish.

Patent Leather Cut-Out Dress, $995; at Net-a-Porter

Why We Love It: There’s a distinct “warrior” vibe about this garment, and the sheen of the patent leather is pretty badass.

Silver Ear Cuff, $185; at Net-a-Porter

Why We Love It: Imagine walking into a holiday party wearing this guy on one of your ears. Wouldn’t you feel like a gangster?