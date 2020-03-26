You Might Have Missed These Hulu Hidden Gems & Now’s Just the Time to Watch Them

At this point, streaming services are the difference between many of us staying sane and going bonkers during these uncertain times. But those of us who have already exhausted the legions of what to stream recommendations may be feeling the frenzy already. There’s a hopeful answer in Hulu’s hidden gems, which aren’t the typical titles you see included on other streaming lists. These fresh, underrated picks are sure to give you a boost.

From dark-witted comedies to modern coming-of-age stories, these are the best deep cuts off the Hulu catalog. And once you’re done watching them, feel free to check out our investigation into Netflix’s hidden gems and best shows to binge-watch now that we’re all bored at home. Happy streaming!

Booksmart (2019)

To all the kids who played by the books; the goody two shoes, the nerds, and straight-laced among us—here’s your coming-of-age movie. Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut follows two high school seniors, Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) who have worked their butts off to get into Ivy League schools. But they begin to question everything when they find out the partying popular kids are headed to prestigious colleges, too. Did they forget how to have fun? Was all that studying worth it? This hilarious teen film answers it all.

Overboard (2018)

Goldie Hawn’s 1987 film of the same name gets a reboot here, only this time, the tables are turned: A single, working-class mother makes even on her rich, spoiled boss in an update on the amnesiac tale. Leonardo (Eugenio Derbez) falls off a yacht—nay, his yacht—only to wake up without his memory. Kate (Anna Faris) jumps at the opportunity to convince the man that he’s her husband—not her former employer. It’s as funny as you can imagine a Faris and Derbez pairing to be.

Columbus (2017)

Columbus is often heralded as one of John Cho’s best performances, despite the small film missing much audience attention when it was released in 2017. Still, it stands out for those who have seen it as one of those rare films you remember long since watching it—both for its unexpected relationship between Jin (John Cho), a renowned architecture scholar and an absolute hobbyist, Casey (Haley Lu Richardson), and its passionate portrayal of small-town America.

Tangerine (2015)

Remember when everyone was talking about that movie filmed on an iPhone? This was it. Tangerine is the gorgeously shot masterpiece of Sean Baker, who follows the story of a transgender sex worker, Sin-Dee Rella, with an electric gaze. After learning her boyfriend has cheated on her, she hunts the fool down. Her journey, like Baker’s iPhone 5s antics, is one of technicolor taste.

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

One could say that The Skeleton Twins, starring Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader, was the precursor to Hader’s now critically-acclaimed HBO series, Barry. Back in 2014, the dark-witted actor tried on a similar character in this film where he and his estranged twin sister reunite after cheating death on the exact same day—you know, by chance. It’s a twin thing. But The Skeleton Twins also makes their journey back into each other’s lives an issue of fate itself.