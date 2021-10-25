Hulu Is Offering $30 Off Its Live TV Plan—But Only For the Next Few Days

If you’re a fan of shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, PEN15 and Only Murders in the Building, you may be curious about Hulu’s free trial and how else to subscribe to the service at no cost.

Hulu, which launched in October 2007, is a streaming service with more than 1,650 TV shows and 2,500 movies. As of 2021, the service has more than 42.8 million subscribers, which makes it one of the top six streaming platforms in the United States, alongside Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock.

The name Hulu comes from two Mandarian words, húlu (calabash) and hùlù (interactive recording). When the service launched, Hulu’s CEO at the time, Jason Kilar, explained that the name came from a Chinese proverb: “Hulu is Mandarin for gourd. And so when we were launching Hulu, we thought, ‘what a great name that is.’ And it had this great sort of symbolism of the holder of precious things, which is the holder of premium content. So that’s why we named it Hulu,” he said at the time.

Along with its streaming service, Hulu also offers a live TV plan, Hulu+ With Live TV, that includes more than 75 live TV channels, such as ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX. Hulu+ With Live TV has a has a current deal that lets users save $10 for three months from its ad-supported plan, which is a $30 discount (!!!) in total. The deal, which is available to both new and returning subscribers, allows users to subscribe for $54.99 per month for three months ($10 less than the usual price.) The sale ends on October 28, 2021.

So those are the basics on Hulu. But what about Hulu’s free trial? Read on for what we know about Hulu and Hulu+ With Live TV’s free trial and how else users can subscribe to the service at no cost.

Does Hulu have a free trial?

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial. Read on for instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s free trial.

Does Hulu Live TV have a free trial?

Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial. Read on for instructions on how to sign up for Hulu+ With Live TV’s free trial.

How to watch Hulu for free

After Hulu’s tree trial ends, there’s still a way to subscribe to the service for free. Read on for our tips and tricks to watch Hulu at no cost.

Verizon’s Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu for free is the real reward here.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Hulu for free.

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu’s cost starts at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14) for its ad-supported plan. Hulu’s no-ads plan costs $12.99 per month. Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month fo its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

Along with their Hulu subscription, users can also add on premium subscriptions to HBO Max ($14.99 per month), Cinemax ($9.99 per month), Showtime ($10.99 per month) and Starz ($8.99 per month.)

How much does Hulu+ Live TV cost?

Hulu+ With Live TV costs $64.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $70.99 per month for its no-ads plan. However, Hulu has a current deal that lets users save $10 for three months from Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan, which is a $30 discount in total. The deal, which is available to both new and returning subscribers, allows users to subscribe for $54.99 per month for three months ($10 less than the usual price.) The sale ends on October 28, 2021.

What’s on Hulu?

Hulu offers more than 1,650 TV shows and 2,500 movies, including original programs like The Handmaid’s Tale; Nine Perfect Strangers; Only Murders in the Building; Little Fires Everywhere; Love, Victor; Normal People; PEN15; Ramy; The Great; and Dollface. Hulu subscribers can also subscribe to new episodes from FOX, NBC and ABC TV shows the day after they air. TV shows that are available to stream next day include The Bachelor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Masked Singer, The Voice and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

What’s on Hulu Live TV?

Hulu+ With Live TV offers everything Hulu has, along with more 75 channels that users can watch live. Those channels include ABC, CBS, FOX, Lifetime, Disney Channel, Bravo, HGTV, E!, Nickelodeon and dozens of others. Along with live channels, Hulu+ With Live TV also offers 50 hours of DVR footage that users can use to record TV shows, movies and other live TV events, as well as TV shows that aren’t available on Hulu’s regular plan.

Sign up for Hulu or Hulu+ With Live TV‘s free trials at Hulu.com.

