Hulu Is on Sale For $2 Per Month For a Limited Time—Get the Deal Before It Ends

With shows like Only Murders in the Building and The Bear, Hulu is staying strong as one of the top streaming services for television an movies. But if you haven’t hopped on the Hulu train yet (or it’s been a long time since you last canceled), you may want to know about Hulu’s deals for 2023 and how to subscribe for a discount.

Hulu first launched its streaming service in 2010. Since then, the brand has amassed more than 42.8 million subscribers, according to Variety, been nominated for more than 50 Primetime Emmy awards, and added tens of thousands of TV shows and movies to its library, including original programs like Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Great. Read on for the newest information on Hulu’s deals and how to subscribe to watch the shows everyone is talking about.

What are Hulu’s 2023 deals?

In honor of National Streaming Day on May 20, 2023, Hulu has a deal where users can subscribe to the service’s ad-supported plan for $2 per month for three months.

The sale runs from May 19 to May 27, 2023, and saves users around $6—or 75 percent off—from Hulu’s ad-supported plan’s regular price of $7.99 per month. The deal is available to both new subscribers and old subscribers who have canceled more than one month ago. After the three months, National Streaming Day subscriptions will automatically revert to Hulu’s ad-supported plan’s regular price of $7.99 per month.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s National Streaming Day deal.

Visit Hulu.com Click “Get This Deal” Select “Hulu” as the plan Enter your information and payment method Start watching Hulu!

How much is Hulu?

Without any deals, Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $14.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu’s ad-supported plan also offers a yearly plan for $79.99 per year, which saves users around $16 from its monthly rate. Eligible students can also subscribe to Hulu’s ad-supported plan for a discount at $1.99 per month.

Hulu’s live television service, Hulu+ Live TV, costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ Live TV’s ad-supported plan also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus with ads and ESPN Plus with ads. Hulu+ Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus with no ads and ESPN Plus with ads.

Hulu is also included with The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month; and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month. Duo Basic includes Disney Plus with ads and Hulu with ads. Trio Basic includes Disney Plus with ads, Hulu with ads and ESPN Plus with ads. Trio Premium includes Disney Plus with no ads, Hulu with no ads and ESPN Plus with ads.

Does Hulu have a free trial?

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for its ad-supported and no-ads plans. After the 30 days end, the trial will automatically revert to Hulu’s ad-supported plan’s regular price of $7.99 per month and its no-ads plan’s regular price of $14.99 per month.

Subscribe to Hulu’s National Streaming Day deal at Hulu.com.