Hulu Is on Sale For 99 Cents Per Month For Cyber Monday—Sign Up Before the Deal Ends

Cyber Monday isn’t just about the cool electronics deals or discounted clothes (though we shop for both), there can also be unexpected but awesome sales, and this year, Hulu’s Cyber Monday deal for 99 cents per month—yes, 99 cents per month—is way too good to pass up.

Hulu Cyber Monday 2021 deal

From Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, users can subscribe to Hulu’s base plan for just $0.99 per month for 12 months—which comes out to just $11.88 for a whole year of Hulu. Hulu’s Cyber Monday deal—which starts at midnight PT on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving) and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on November 29, 2021 (Cyber Monday)—saves users 85 percent (or $6 per month/$72 in total) from Hulu’s regular price of $6.99. After the 12 months are over, the $0.99-per-month subscription will automatically change back to Hulu’s base plan price of $6.99 per month. Hulu’s Black Friday deal is only eligible for new subscribers or subscribers who have cancelled their accounts at least three months ago, so if you already have a Hulu account, be sure to cancel your account and create a new one to sign up for the deal.

How to sign up for Hulu’s Cyber Monday 2021 deal

Visit Hulu.com between Thanksgiving at midnight PT and Cyber Monday at 11:59 p.m. PT Click “Sign Up Now” Select Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $0.99 per month Enter your information and payment method. Start watching with Hulu’s Cyber Monday deal!

How to watch Hulu for free

After Hulu’s tree trial ends, there’s still a way to subscribe to the service for free. Read on for our tips and tricks to watch Hulu at no cost.

Verizon’s Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu for free is the real reward here.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Hulu for free.

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu is on sale for Cyber Monday for $0.99 per month for 12 months. The deal starts on Thanksgiving at midnight PT and ends on Cyber Monday at 11:59 p.m. PT.

After the deal ends, Hulu at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14) for its ad-supported plan. Hulu’s no-ads plan costs $12.99 per month. Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month fo its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

Along with their Hulu subscription, users can also add on premium subscriptions to HBO Max ($14.99 per month), Cinemax ($9.99 per month), Showtime ($10.99 per month) and Starz ($8.99 per month.)

How much does Hulu+ Live TV cost?

Hulu+ With Live TV costs $64.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $70.99 per month for its no-ads plan.

What’s on Hulu?

Hulu offers more than 1,650 TV shows and 2,500 movies, including original programs like The Handmaid’s Tale; Nine Perfect Strangers; Only Murders in the Building; Little Fires Everywhere; Love, Victor; Normal People; PEN15; Ramy; The Great; and Dollface. Hulu subscribers can also subscribe to new episodes from FOX, NBC and ABC TV shows the day after they air. TV shows that are available to stream next day include The Bachelor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Masked Singer, The Voice and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

What’s on Hulu Live TV?

Hulu+ With Live TV offers everything Hulu has, along with more 75 channels that users can watch live. Those channels include ABC, CBS, FOX, Lifetime, Disney Channel, Bravo, HGTV, E!, Nickelodeon and dozens of others. Along with live channels, Hulu+ With Live TV also offers 50 hours of DVR footage that users can use to record TV shows, movies and other live TV events, as well as TV shows that aren’t available on Hulu’s regular plan.

Sign up for Hulu or Hulu+ With Live TV‘s free trials at Hulu.com.