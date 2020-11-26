OMG, Hulu Is Only $1.99 Per Month for Black Friday & We’re Signing Up Right Now

Black Friday isn’t just about the cool electronics deals or discounted clothes (though we do shop for both), there can also be unexpected but awesome deals, and this year, Hulu’s Black Friday deal is way too good to pass up.

From now until Cyber Monday, a Hulu subscription is a whopping 65 percent off. Do you know what that ends up being? $1.99 a month. For an entire year. So yes, that means you get an entire year of Hulu for just $23.88. This deal only applies to the version of Hulu with ads, but hey, we don’t mind watching ads for that price. After your year is up, the Hulu subscription will go back up to $5.99 a month.

For contrast, the lowest level of a Netflix subscription is $8.99 per month, but you can only watch it on one device. Hulu doesn’t have that limit. Plus, you get access to popular series like Little Fires Everywhere, Palm Springs, current seasons of certain network TV shows and heartwarming holiday movies like Dan Levy and Kristen Stewart’s The Happiest Season.

Because we’re probably going to be spending the first few months of 2021 inside, you’ll want to have plenty to watch. With Hulu’s library of thousands of shows and movies, you won’t run the risk of running out of quality streaming content.

Hulu also makes for a great gift that you can send instantly online. The deal ends on Monday at 11:59 p.m. PST, so we suggest you sign up now before it’s too late.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.