Hugo Boss Launches Online Shopping and Slick, Revamped Website

These days even luxury brands are hopping on the e-commerce bandwagon all the better for those of us shopping from our offices so if Hugo Boss is a tad late jumping into the online game, it’s for a good reason. The brand known for its clean designs launched its online shopping site today and along with offering the latest of its Boss Black, Boss Selection, Boss Orange, Boss Green and HUGO collections for men and women, the revamped website offers a nice nod to current technology. E-wallpaper enthusiasts can find image downloads and the site now features an online magazine that viewers can access through the site or via iPhone and mobile apps. Plus there are plans for the future that include online specific content such as behind-the-scenes videos. No iPad capability yet, but we’re guessing soon to come.