Hugh Jackman, Still Hot Despite Posing with Life-Sized Mouse

People’s Sexiest Man Alive even looks sexy while posing with Mickey Mouse in Disneyland yesterday. Jackman and beard wife Deborra-Lee Furness took their children Ava and Oscar to the Anaheim, California theme park, where they spent the day going on rides. I wonder if they had to wait on those long lines, but something tells me that they didn’t. It looks like the Aussie star’s promotional tour for X-Men Origins: Wolverine isn’t winding down, as the movie finally comes out on April 30th. Who is going to see it next weekend?