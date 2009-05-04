Hugh Jackman Goes From Broadway Showtunes to Wolverine

X Men Origins: Wolverine topped the box office this weekend with an astounding $87 million, according to The Daily News. In the fourth movie so far in the X Men Series, which is actually a prequel to the first three, hottest man alive Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine. I saw the movie yesterday, and between Hugh’s nude scene (no full frontal though, sorry people) and him wearing a wife beater almost the whole time, it was hard to focus on anything else but his massive, hulking arms. Also, it must be noted that in addition to being a perfect looking specimen, Jackman’s talents range from his Tony Award winning performance in the The Boy From Oz (look at those jazz hands!) and hosting the Oscars to morphing into a mutant superhero. Can you think of anyone else who can go from singing and dancing broadway showtunes on stage with Beyonce to being one of the X-Men?

Who saw Wolverine this weekend? Did you think it was as good as the other X Men movies?