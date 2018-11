Wolverine himself visited Pao de Acucar in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil yesterday while promoting his lastest movie in the X-Men series, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The movie, released in the U.S. last Friday, grossed $85.1 in just the opening weekend alone. Whether you an X-Men fan or not, the movie is worth seeing if just for the fact that Hugh Jackman is wearing a wife beater almost the whole time.