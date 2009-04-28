Huge in Japan

Forever 21 will be opening their first store in Tokyo. The flagship will be almost 19,000 square-feet and will be the first of many. Executives said that they aim to open 100 stores in Japan in the future.

Japan is the world’s second largest economy and a huge fashion market, so the move makes sense.

The store will be located on Harajuku’s Meiji Dori near Gap, TopShop, and Uniqlo. What happens when Harajuku girls dress start in clothes made for Americans, inspired by Harajuku girls? Meta Harajuku fashion Mecca.