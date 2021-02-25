HSN’s Discovery Days Sale Means Unbelievable Deals on Dyson, Nutribullet & Robot Vacuums

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’ve on the fence about splurging on a new kitchen gadget or pricey robot vacuum, HSN’s Discovery Days sale event is the perfect opportunity to shop a huge variety of beauty, home, kitchen, and fashion deals from top brands like Dyson, IT Cosmetics, iRobot, and Samsung marked down up to 30 percent off. Running now through February 28, this first-ever, ten-day blowout sale is definitely not one to miss. In addition to an assortment of steep discounts on items across multiple categories, the Discovery Days sale is also chock-full of plenty of exclusive finds and bundles from leading brands (including national and private labels) that you won’t find anywhere else.

This limited-time and digital-only sale will also offer shoppers the opportunity to shop with their favorite HSN hosts and engage with them via social media by tuning into their host Q&A platform on Facebook. Plus, HSN is offering a slew of bonus incentives for customers to take advantage of too, including flex pay, which allows you to make incremental payments on your purchases, auto-ship, and new customers can receive $10 off their purchase of $20 or more by using the code HELLO10 at checkout (exclusions apply).

The Discovery Days event will also feature the launch of ‘Shades of Beautiful,’ a bi-monthly show focusing on inclusive beauty brands like Mented, Carol’s Daughter, and Kazmaleje, as well as plenty of new product drops from Black-owned skincare brands like Buttah and Urban Skin RX.

“We’re excited to introduce HSN’s Discovery Days as an opportunity for us to re-familiarize our existing customer with our impressive portfolio of national and private label brands, as well as welcome new customers to our amazing community,” stated Mary Campbell in HSN’s official press release, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. Ahead, we’ve rounded a few noteworthy deals that we’re currently adding to our cart (and we think you might want to do the same.).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum

Take $100 off this best-selling, top-rated cordless vacuum by Dyson. Trust us, you won’t regret this game-changing cleaning investment.

DASH Chef Series 5-Quart Nonstick Air Fryer with AirCrisp Technology

If you ~still~ don’t own an AirFryer, now’s the time to upgrade your kitchen game while this customer-favorite is $20 off.

IT Cosmetics Celebration Foundation & Bye Bye Under Eye 3-piece Set

This HSN-exclusive set is valued at $60 and gives you everything you need to achieve a filter-like complexion.

Nutribullet Pro Series 1000-Watt Personal Blender

This single-serve blender makes getting in your daily dose of fruits and veggies a breeze — and it’s incredibly easy to clean.

Tan-Luxe Light/Medium HSN Heroes

Tan-luxe single-handedly changed the DIY self-tanning game (for the better, of course) and this two-piece (and exclusive) set is retailed at $95, so yes, it’s a stellar deal indeed.

iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum & Virtual Wall 2-pack

iRobot’s beloved Roomba vacuum will make your cleaning schedule so much easier, and this model rarely gets marked down this much. Take advantage of this exclusive deal now before it’s gone.

Urban Skin RX Super C Brightening Serum

Take 50 percent off this dark-sport-erasing vitamin C serum while it’s still in stock.

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm Silver Bundle with Bluetooth Earbuds

Marked down $119 off, this three-piece Apple Watch bundle is a serious score.

NXN Acne Edit System With Multi Fruit Acids, Probiotics & Actives

This complete acne-erasing skincare system comes with four different products to help fight blemishes for just $21 during the sale.