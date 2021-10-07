This Under-The-Radar Black Friday Sale Includes Half-Off Clinique Products & Discounted Designer Perfumes

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s be real, Black Friday shopping can get chaotic. That’s why we say the earlier you shop, the better (ahem, retailers, please take note). It seems like this year, the sales are starting earlier than ever, and some of the best are happening now at HSN. Here, you can cop products from trendy brands like Clinique, Juicy Couture, and Vince Camuto, with marked down price tags. We’re talking 50% off a pair of an intense repairing moisturizer, along with a 35% discount on the perfect fall boots. And if you’re looking for something a little more unique, there’s a miniature beauty fridge for you.

Below, we’ve gathered 10 of the top early Black Friday deals that you can shop at HSN as we speak. Hurry quick, though, because many of these early deals have been selling like hotcakes.

Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Duo

Clinique’s Moisture Surge moisturizer is no stranger to attention. You’ve probably seen its aesthetic, light pink jar all around town and even in celebrities’ skincare routines. The jelly-like moisturizer blends powerhouse ingredient hyaluronic acid with soothing aloe water. The coolest part is that you get the big jar times two, and both have special-edition floral design packaging. There’s no debate that you should shop this duo at 50% off now.

Vince Camuto Abrinna Ankle Bootie

Every fall season calls for a go-to pair of boots, and we think this ankle bootie could be it for you (specially if heeled boots aren’t your cup of tea). Style them with your favorite pair of jeans and a leather jacket, or pair them with a cute fall dress—it’s your call! A $49 markdown makes these kicks a worthy investment for your wardrobe.

Juicy Couture 3-piece Viva la Juicy Neon Set

Give the gift of smelling irresistible with this Juicy Couture fragrance set. You get the whole works—a Viva la Juicy Neon eau de parfum, a Viva la Juicy Neon spray pen, and a Viva la Juicy eau de parfum spray pen. You’ll smell like a million bucks, plus you’ll feel like it when you save $10 on this purchase.

Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Personal Blender Bundle

Don’t get us started with this personal blender that you can only shop at HSN. With it, you get three cups, four different lids, and a bunch of other useful accessories. Your smoothies and culinary endeavors just got a whole lot better. The 28% discount isn’t too bad, either.

Badgley Mischka Nylon Travel Tote Weekender Bag

Searching for a bag that can double as a commuter bag and travel companion? Look no further than this weekender tote. Its splash-resistant nylon makes it the ideal bag for wherever you go. Throw your laptop, wallet, planner, and much more into this versatile tote. Right now, you can save a whopping $130 on it.

Reindeer Embossed Canister 3-Pack

Ok, but how cute are these holiday-themed containers? You can store pretty much anything in them, like snacks or office supplies. It’s your chance to get creative around the house! We’d recommend taking advantage of this 24% discount to get decorating early.

Nostalgia Retro Refrigerator

Chill your beverages and snacks in this mini fridge as advertised—or, store your jade rollers and gua shas in it for an even better depuffing, cooling sensation. It won’t look out of place in your bedroom, office, or bathroom thanks to its chic retro look.

Korres Greek Goddess Body Care Set

Lather yourself in nourishing oils with this indulgent body care set. With it, you get a shower gel, body cream, and lip oil. That’s quite a lot for a product that was once $69, but can now be yours for $39.

Charles by Charles David Amstel 2 Sock Bootie

Make a statement with these sophisticated sock booties that come in fun patterns, such as cheetah print, snakeskin, and plaid checkers (you can get them in black and navy if you’re more into neutrals). Any of the designs will surely spice up your fall OOTDs. Snag these fall must-haves for $32 cheaper than their original price.

Jessica Simpson Kataleya Fuzzy Jacket

Wrap yourself in this blanket of a jacket as it gets colder outside. You can rock it in the office, to a nice brunch, or even just around the house, because why not? With something so warm and fuzzy, you won’t want to take it off, especially since you’ll be saving $10.