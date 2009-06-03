HSM4 Doesn’t Stand a Chance Without Zac

High School Musical should stop while it’s ahead.

The Disney channel phenomenon returns to the small screen in 2010, but this time probably without Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and the rest of the gang.

Even director/choreographer Kenny Ortega will sit this one out, as he will be replaced by Jeffrey Hornday, the choreographer of Flashdance and a A Chorus Line. Hornday has also directed Madonna and Backstreet Boys tours.



High School Musical 4: East Meets West is a classic love triangle set against the cross-town school rivalry between the East High Wildcats and West High Knights, a la West Side Story.

Unfortunately for the Disney channel, there just isn’t an HSM without Troy and Gabriella. But while the teen sensations are eager to move past their type cast roles in the musical, there is always an asking price. Zac, who only received $3 million for HSM3, is rumored to be receiving offers topping nearly $10 million to reprise his role as Troy. How can anyone pass that up?