How To Wear Overalls Without Looking Like You’re In The First Grade

We don’t know about you, but the last time we thought about wearing overalls, we were still having our mom pack our lunches and couldn’t wait to wreak havoc on the playground. This season, however, the denim onesies are back with a vengeance — no joke. With their versatility and durability, these go-tos are obviously being championed by everyone from hipsters to uptowners.
What’s great about overalls is that they’re transition-friendly no matter what your personal style may be. That said, it’s fair to wonder about the best way to sport these bad boys. Sure, you want to be comfortable — especially after a long and boozy brunch — but how, exactly, does one waltz into the office wearing overalls without feeling like it’s “Bring Your Kid to Work Day”?
Here, we discovered five simple solutions to pair with your playsuits for whatever your day’s adventures may include.
Photo:
Yelena Yemchuk via Fashion Gone Rogue/
Have a crop top just collecting dust in your drawer because you're too afraid to try it out? Throw it on underneath your overalls to ease into it.
Lace Crop Top, $28, at Topshop
Being sexy doesn't have to be serious. Throw on your overalls with your boyfriend's sweater with just a bra on underneath. You'll have him eating out of your hand in no time.
Cotton Cashmere Cardigan, $59.99, at J. Crew
We're loving quirky creepers this summer. Giving a great lift without the struggle of teetering in heels, you can bop from bar to bar on Saturday night completely comfortable.
Vixon Flatform Creepers, $58, at Asos
Toss an effortless kimono in your beach bag to throw on over your overalls after a great beach day to keep evening shivers away.
Kahlo Kimono, $130, at Nasty Gal
Nerd in high school? We were too. Bring back those memories with a geeky high-collared oxford paired with your overalls. This time, you're sitting at the cool kid table.
byCORPUS Sleeveless Cropped Button-Down Shirt, $49, at Urban Outfitters