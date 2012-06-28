How To Wear Overalls Without Looking Like You’re In The First Grade

We don’t know about you, but the last time we thought about wearing overalls, we were still having our mom pack our lunches and couldn’t wait to wreak havoc on the playground. This season, however, the denim onesies are back with a vengeance — no joke. With their versatility and durability, these go-tos are obviously being championed by everyone from hipsters to uptowners.

What’s great about overalls is that they’re transition-friendly no matter what your personal style may be. That said, it’s fair to wonder about the best way to sport these bad boys. Sure, you want to be comfortable — especially after a long and boozy brunch — but how, exactly, does one waltz into the office wearing overalls without feeling like it’s “Bring Your Kid to Work Day”?

Here, we discovered five simple solutions to pair with your playsuits for whatever your day’s adventures may include.