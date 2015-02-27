How You Can Become a Pink Latex Bombshell Like Kim Kardashian

During the past few months Kim Kardashian has made no secret of Kanye West’s her very own affinity for all things latex, rubber, and PVC. In September, she stepped out to British GQ‘s Men of the Year Awards in a see-through dress with a black latex bust, and two months later she raised eyebrows while making a promotional appearance in Australia wearing a dusty pink latex dress that appeared to have been surgically adhered to her very famous bod, designed by Atsuko Kudo.

Clearly, Kim’s not ready to retire the look—she wore a different pink Atsuko latex number last night to a bash thrown by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott in honor of Madonna. Turns out, she wasn’t the only one with rubber dresses on the brain: Rita Ora also showed up to the party in pink latex by the designer —oh, merde!

Look, we’re not saying Kim should have a lifelong monopoly over pale rubber dresses, but we kind of think it was odd for Ora to choose it in the first place given how the world flipped for the first pink latex getup Kim wore last fall, associating it with the 34-year-old reality star ever since.

The good news: Instead of debating who looked better, why not show both these divas how it’s done and get your own pink rubber pieces by Atsuko Kudo.

Looking like a pastel surgical glove doesn’t quite come cheap, but its’ not as expensive as we expected either—a simple Atsuko V-neck dress clocks in at $460, while a bustier and pencil skirt are $270 and $190 respectively. Hey, that’s a small price to pay for the selfies you’ll take. Granted, they might not reach an audience of 27 million like Kim, but whatever—your life’s work isn’t Instagram.

Check out how both Kim and Rita rocked their Atsuko Kudo dresses, and shop similar items below. If you’re really into the rubber latex thing, head to Atsuko’s site to shop even more sexy separates in the material.

Asuki Kudo Pink V-Neck Latex Dress, $460; at Luisa Via Roma

Couture Latex Paris Cup Top, $270; at Atsuko Kudo