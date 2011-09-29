How Would You Rate Your Ex? Give It A Try With ExRated!

You meet a cute guy/girl, think they’re awesome and suddenly can see yourself cozied up together for more than just a random hook up. Should you make the investment or run for the hills? Enter ExRated, a new website that allows people to review their exes and aspires to be the ultimate Yelp for users looking for insights on their newbie crushes and current romantic obsessions.

You can use ExRated just like you would when searching the web for restaurant reviews. Simply plug in their name and check out what past lovers have to say. Or, get in on the action and rate your own ex. You can leave cautionary tales for the next guy or girl or a positive review — it’s not all bad (OK, it’s mostly bad!).

Any rational person would advise against this since it is not healthy to know the happenings of a potential suitor’s past relationship (shouldn’t they be forthcoming about this info anyway?) not to mention the review could be based on a bad breakup where both partied were equally at fault. But ExRated founderTom Padazana attempts to put a positive spin on it saying,”I hope this will be a research tool to help people make more educated decisions in dating. And as the site grows, I think hopefully it will make people better dates because the possibility of being reviewed is out there.”

True Tom, but when you’re dealing with such apotentially incendiary topic as romantic relationships you’re bound to get fireworks or worse — the eventual lawsuit for defamation of character. EXRated cuts to the “heart” of the relationship drama and requires reviewers to include detiled information. As theHuffington Post reports, to exact proper revenge the reviewer must fill out atwo-page questionnaire that includes:

Details on the type of relationship you had with the person (i.e. “occasional gallop” or “over six months”); tips for getting along with that individual; and their take on what type of relationship he or she is “best suited for,” such as “arm candy,” “drinking buddy,” or “one night stand.” Exes are given an overall score, as well as more detailed rankings for traits like hygiene, intelligence, mojo and thoughtfulness.

Padazana maintains that the site has instituted safeguards against defamatory posts. “We’re encouraging people to be succinct so they don’t have the room to get into the dirty-nitty gritty of bad relationships. I plan on it being a place where people can’t air their dirty laundry but rather constructively discuss what happened in past relationships.”

Oh, please! No one is going to go out of their way to give a positive review to an ex! Most people just want vent and earn their closure the easy way — through scathing comments that (hopefully) pop up on Google Search when your ex least expects it. Take a gander at these gems and decide for yourself:

“Bring your own Zoloft,” one user wrote of a woman. “Fun in bed, but absolute bonkers out of it. Everyone’s conspiring against her, so she thinks (hey, like guys writing bad reviews about her!).” “Sexy European? More boring Midwest,” another said. “OK, she’s from Paris, which already gives her hot points, but I’ve dated girls from Kansas more exciting than her. What’s *yawn* in French?”

And if you get a nasty review you can’t answer back. It’s done. Carved in interactive stone for all to see, while multiple exes are allowed to jump on the bandwagon! The only thing you can do to refute a negative post is campaign for positive reviews. But my guess is if you’ve pissed off enough people to get such a negative response you’re better off just changing your name and taking a timeout from the dating scene.