British Study Looks at How Women’s Bodies Change With Age, Claims Fashion Only Flatters The Young

A British study published in the Daily Mail surveyed 18,000 women and found the majority think they have a “full hourglass” shape (think Christina Hendricks) followed by a “neat hourglass” (like Scarlett Johansson), and then an “apple-shaped” body (similar to Oprah Winfrey.) The remaining four most common shapes are pear, rectangle, lean column and inverted triangle.

The problem, however, is fashion designers create merchandise mainly for Johansson-types, which account for only 20 percent of British women, and generally consist of PYT’s in their 20s — i.e. the remaining 80 percent of the female population are relegated to wearing unflattering clothes.

Why exactly is the neat hourglass shape most prevalent in 20-year-olds you ask? Well, the study found women’s bodies change drastically as they age — generally becoming more rounder and ‘apple’ like. So in effect, your evolutionary chart goes as follows: Johansson in your 20’s, Hendricks in your 30’s and Winfrey in your 50’s.

The study was conducted by Michaela Jednick, founder of Joy Clothes, a label that makes dresses that flatter the seven most common body shapes. Jednick insists women have been getting it all wrong this entire time by shopping according to their size rather than based on their shape, and that designers today are alienating everyone except those that fall into the neat hourglass category.

While it’s hardly news our bodies change over time, the study seems a tad extreme. Try picturing ScarJo’s figure resembling Oprah’s when the actress hits 50 and you’ll see what we’re referring to. That said, certain designers are guilty of making apparel that only compliments a select few (read: those with perfect bodies), and if this study opens their eyes to the diversity that exits — cheers to that. Head over to the Daily Mail now to take a look at the complete study and tell us what you think.