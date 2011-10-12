StyleCaster
How to: Wear Your Summer Florals For Fall

Jessica Rubin
by
The other day on my normal walk from the subway to the office I noticed something just wasn’t right. And then it struck me. I was cold. My thin floral dress was no longer enough to protect me from the elements. Downtrodden, I continued on my way, dreading the inevitable summer-clothing-packing-event that leaves my closet woefully dark and depressing until spring.

But in true style, inspiration is always right around the corner. So, fellow fashionistas, I have an announcement to make:

Rejoice! Florals are no longer reserved for the warm balmy spring and summer months. With just a few easy styling tricks, you can make your pretty delicate prints fall-appropriate.

Click through for three of our fave ways to take your floral from summer to fall. Are you ready to jump on this petal-perfect winter trend?

Dress: Goldie Serena Floral Belted Dress, $101.27, at ASOS

Jacket: Sparkle & Fade Faux Leather Hooded Bomber, $69, at Urban Outfitters

Boots: Jeffrey Campbell 'Rumble' Black Suede Bootie, $155, at Foot Notes

Dress: ABS Floral Print Belted Dress, $79.99, at Saks Fifth Avenue

Vest: Jacket With Fur Collar, $49.90, at Zara

Boots: CLINT Pull On Leather Long Leg Boot, $113.49, ASOS

Dress: Floral Dress With Belt, $19.80, at Forever 21

Sweater: Alexander Wang chunky-knit cotton-blend cardigan, $270, at The OutNet

Shoes: Steve Madden 'Tapps' Oxford, $89.95, at Nordstrom

