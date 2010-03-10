How to Wear the Mixed Prints Trend Like a Pro

When it comes to mixing prints, there is little grey area between looking like you are deliberately clashing, yet pulled together and conjuring images of a “bag lady.” This is, understandably, why so many women shy away from pairing printed pieces. However, prints are a great way to shake up your wardrobe and get more wearability out of a fun top– which you would usually reserve for pairing with dark denim.

Dual prints are a noted trend for both spring and fall, so here are a few helpful tips on how to style mixed prints to get more mileage out of your closet. If you’re feeling a bit tentative, stick with muted tones in black, navy, grey, or tan.

Outfit #1: Casual (above)

When mixing two prints on top, keep the bottoms basic. The wide stripes of this Sammy Davis Vintage jacket paired with the looser, leopard print of this asymmetrical shaped A.L.C. tank are anchored with simple Levi’s blue jeans. For where to buy information click here.



Outfit #2: Work



To balance and tame one bold printed piece, pair it with a more subtle printed garment like a pair of tweed pants. When wearing prints to work, make sure the pieces fit properly– a tailored appearance will keep you looking office appropriate.

Also, try using a basic belt to break up the prints and give the outfit a finishing touch. Here, the prints on the billowy LOVER blouse and Andy The-Anh trousers are broken up with a basic Chadwick Bell brown belt. For where to buy information, click here.

Outfit #3: Night Out



When mixing busy prints, keep the pieces within the same color family for a more subdued look. The easiest base color to work with is black. Here, marbled Southpole jeggings are paired with a zig-zag Obesity and Speed top— a far more interesting mix than you would achieve with simple black jeans. If, however, you’re feeling bold and want to mix colors, limit your palette and find prints with coordinating colors to avoid looking too busy. For where to buy information, click here.

