How To Wear: Loeffler Randall’s Resort Shoes, Now AND Later

The challenge with the resort season is that while it’s in stores the longest — typically from November to March or April — it’s traditionally designed with warmer temperatures and exotic getaways in mind (but lands in stores just as cold weather hits). The solution? Picking styles that transition with ease when the temperature fluctuates and can be worn in different scenarios.
One of my favorite shoe brands, Loeffler Randall just launched their resort collection, and I happily agreed to visit the Soho showroom last week to create some looks around my favorite styles from the collection (and pick out a pair for myself!). You can read all about the looks I created, and find out what’s in my styling toolkit — just hit my guest blog post on the Loeffler Randall website.
Click through to see my favorite shoes from Loeffler Randall resort and grab some tips on how to wear each style through the seasons!
Above: An image from the LR resort campaign.
This leather bootie is perfect for all seasons, even with the beachy espadrille detail on the heel. It would look just as good with bare legs and colorful socks right now as it will with tights and a dress in a few weeks!
Nadia espadrille platform bootie, $395, at Loeffler Randall
This same style in woven raffia is much more summery, and would look great with a simple white dress or your favorite pair of linen shorts if you live in warmer climates.
Nadia espadrille platform bootie, $395, at Loeffler Randall
For the Loeffler Randall blog, I paired these leather mary-janes with a bold pair of colored jeans, but really this colorblocked style is quite versatile. It's modern but still feminine, and would look just as nice with a tailored skinny trouser as it would with your favorite first date dress.
Neel espadrille pump, $375, at Loeffler Randall
Definitely my favorite style from the collection, this wood and leather sandal is sturdy and comfortable while still looking cute. In a few short months, they'll be the perfect style to help you transition your heavier wool looks into Spring.
Sasha platform sandal, $395, at Loeffler Randall
As long as there's no snow on the ground, feel free to rock these raffia oxfords with your favorite boyish trousers now. By next Spring, they'll be the perfect shoes to keep your short shorts looking chic and ladylike.
Tatum cut-out oxford, $325, at Loeffler Randall