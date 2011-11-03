How To Wear: Loeffler Randall’s Resort Shoes, Now AND Later

The challenge with the resort season is that while it’s in stores the longest — typically from November to March or April — it’s traditionally designed with warmer temperatures and exotic getaways in mind (but lands in stores just as cold weather hits). The solution? Picking styles that transition with ease when the temperature fluctuates and can be worn in different scenarios.

One of my favorite shoe brands, Loeffler Randall just launched their resort collection, and I happily agreed to visit the Soho showroom last week to create some looks around my favorite styles from the collection (and pick out a pair for myself!). You can read all about the looks I created, and find out what’s in my styling toolkit — just hit my guest blog post on the Loeffler Randall website.

Click through to see my favorite shoes from Loeffler Randall resort and grab some tips on how to wear each style through the seasons!

Above: An image from the LR resort campaign.