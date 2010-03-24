How to Wear High Waisted Jeans (Plus Enter to Win a Pair of Hudson Jeans!)

I have a few denim regrets. Like in the 5th grade when I had to have flared jeans with a black and white racing stripe running down the outside seam. Or in the 9th grade when I tried to make my own pair of jeans inspired by Eve’s pair in her “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” music video. Epic fail.

One denim purchase I thought I would regret was the first time I indulged in high waisted jeans. Two jeans purchases and three pairs of high waisted shorts later, however, I don’t plan on looking back.

HUDSON jeans is launching a new collection of Minimalist jeans. As the name implies, this collection focuses on stripping jeans down to the core basics of clean lines, and it features my latest favorite pair of high waist denim: the Minimalist high waist button fly jeans. Ben Taverniti, HUDSON’s head denim designer, shared his expert advice and tips on what to look for when buying and styling high waisted jeans to help spread the love of high waist denim!

1. Finding the right fit

“High waisted denim should hit at the natural waistline or slightly above,” advises Taverniti. To find your natural waistline, take a piece of string or elastic and wrap it around your apparent waist. Bend slightly at the waist– front to back and side to side– the string will fall into your natural waistline. Be aware, however, that your true waistline may not be perfectly straight across your torso.

Khaki cropped jacket by Theory; Grey and white striped shirt by Forever21; Grey silk scarf by K Karl Lagerfeld; Minimalist high waist button fly jeans by HUDSON; Black wedge bootie by ALDO; Black cat eye sunglasses by Fossil; Canvas tote by the seventh heart; Cream and snakeskin watch by La Mer.



2. Picking the right cut



Any woman with any body type can wear the high waist jean trend, but Taverniti suggests a straight leg over a wide or flared leg. While wide leg, high waisted jeans are a fun throw back, the cut can overwhelm your frame. However, you can still feel a little retro with inspired accessories like this necktie blouse and brown wedges.

Beige necktie blouse by Rebecca Minkoff; Gold tear drop earrings by Dogeared; Minimalist high waist button fly jeans by HUDSON; Pink square framed sunglasses by MARC by Marc Jacobs; Brown tote by Sabina; Brown wedge sandal by Pelle Moda.

3. Styling high waisted jeans



With breezy tops all the rage this spring/summer season, Taverniti suggests styling your jeans “with a drapey cropped t-shirt and heels.” The combination of shorter shirts and high waisted jeans already adds length to your legs, and pairing the look with heels will only further highlight your height! If you’re not sold on the crop top pairing, try tucking a baggy shirt into the front of the jeans to show off the high waisted cut.

Black ruffle bolero by Ann Taylor; Rose blouse by Noble Youth; Silver ring by Low Luv x Erin Wasson; Minimalist high waist button fly jeans by HUDSON; Black platform wedge thong sandal by Alexander Wang; Black studded bucket bag by Steve Madden; Black and gold sunglasses by Chloe.

